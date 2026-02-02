Five saltwater crocodiles die in Nandankanan Zoo in eight days

BHUBANESWAR: At least five saltwater crocodiles have perished in Nandankanan Zoological Park in eight days, prompting the zoo authorities to take help of external experts to deal with the situation.

As per reports, the crocodiles died in the zoological park between January 23 and 30. The first death of an adult male crocodile was reported on January 23, after which another male crocodile died on January 26. Subsequently, death of three more crocodiles including two females were reported between January 29 and 30.

Zoo deputy director Sanath Kumar N informed that prior to their deaths, the crocodiles showed clinical signs of weakness and loss of appetite, with no visible external injuries or abnormal aggressive behaviour observed.

The Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) was consulted immediately after the first death and as per its advice, antibiotic treatment was administered to all surviving crocodiles as a preventive and supportive measure. Simultaneously, thorough cleaning of the enclosure was carried out and regular spraying of disinfectant solution initiated to maintain hygiene and strengthen biosecurity measures.

Zoo officials said the CWH experts conducted postmortem examination and collected necessary biological samples for detailed laboratory analysis. The exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained after the final laboratory reports are received.

The officials, however, said no other crocodile has shown such symptoms. “The remaining reptiles are under close observation and supportive management. Coordination with external experts in reptile health and wildlife disease has also been initiated to ensure comprehensive assessment and guide further preventive measures,” the zoo deputy director said.

Known locally as ‘Baula Kumbhira’, saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) is a major attraction for visitors in Nandankanan Zoo for decades. The zoo now has 26 saltwater crocodiles.