CMC to come up with G+3 housing complex for slum dwellers at Bali Sahi

CUTTACK: In an effort to improve the living condition of slum dwellers in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has planned to construct a G+3 housing complex at Bali Sahi in ward no 51 to provide houses to them under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Sources said the CMC is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) in this connection which is expected to be completed by February 15. The civic body had in a phased manner demolished several slums at Taladanda canal road, Ranihat, Khannagar, Deer Park, Petanala, etc., to undertake various developmental projects besides make the city free of slums.

While some of these slum dwellers have been rehabilitated permanently in pucca houses at Andarpur, Tulasipur and Naranapur, several evicted families have been temporarily shifted at Dhabaleswar Gada and in Jagatpur locality. However, the CMC is yet to rehabilitate many of them owing to lack of accommodation facilities.

Considering this situation, the civic body has planned to take up the AHP project to provide houses to the evicted slum dwellers who are yet to be rehabilitated permanently.