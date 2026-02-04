Congress demands ballot paper polls for new ULBs in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the government starting the process for delimitation of wards to prepare for elections in 35 new urban local bodies (ULBs) and two municipal corporations, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the polls be conducted using ballot papers and not EVMs.

Addressing a media-conference here, president of the Odisha Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das said such a move will ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Raising concerns about potential manipulation of EVMs, the OPCC president said that Congress will take the demand to the State Election Commission (SEC) and also raise awareness among the voters.

Das said Congress had raised the issue of EVM irregularities in 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. “For transparent and fair elections, ballot papers should be used in the new ULBs. Congress is ready to face both the ruling BJP and BJD in the polls,” he said.

The state government has decided to complete the delimitation of wards by March 31. Elections in the new ULBs are likely to be held in April or May this year.

Sources in the SEC said it has emphasised ensuring transparent and error-free voter lists, door-to-door voter verification and removal of deceased voters’ names.