Five more arrested in Belghar elephant burial case

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development in the Belghar elephant electrocution and burial case, the Forest department has arrested five more persons, all suspected to be poachers, for their alleged involvement in the jumbo killing.

The accused have been identified as Thabira Patra, Sikshan Patra, Sema Jani, Alekha Hiala and Dushmanta Podh. While Thabira, Sikshan and Sema belong to Belghar, Alekha and Dushmanta hail from Kashurpada area of Kesinga in Kalahandi.

Berhampur regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) Viswanath Neelannavar said the involvement of the accused has also been established in the killing of another elephant in Berhampur circle last year. He said Thabira, Sikshan and Sema had taken training on poaching and electrocution from Alekha and Dushmanta.

“The forest team also recovered many incriminating materials from their possession including three country-made guns, GI wire, arrow and skull, skin and other body parts of Northern Red Muntjac,” the RCCF said adding, two vehicles used in burial of the electrocuted elephant’s carcass were also seized as part of the investigation. Further probe is on, he said.

However, deputy range officer and ranger in-charge of Belghar Binay Kumar Bisi, who has been placed under suspension for hiding the facts and tampering with evidences in connection with the case, continues to be on the run.