Five more arrested in Belghar elephant burial case
BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development in the Belghar elephant electrocution and burial case, the Forest department has arrested five more persons, all suspected to be poachers, for their alleged involvement in the jumbo killing.
The accused have been identified as Thabira Patra, Sikshan Patra, Sema Jani, Alekha Hiala and Dushmanta Podh. While Thabira, Sikshan and Sema belong to Belghar, Alekha and Dushmanta hail from Kashurpada area of Kesinga in Kalahandi.
Berhampur regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) Viswanath Neelannavar said the involvement of the accused has also been established in the killing of another elephant in Berhampur circle last year. He said Thabira, Sikshan and Sema had taken training on poaching and electrocution from Alekha and Dushmanta.
“The forest team also recovered many incriminating materials from their possession including three country-made guns, GI wire, arrow and skull, skin and other body parts of Northern Red Muntjac,” the RCCF said adding, two vehicles used in burial of the electrocuted elephant’s carcass were also seized as part of the investigation. Further probe is on, he said.
However, deputy range officer and ranger in-charge of Belghar Binay Kumar Bisi, who has been placed under suspension for hiding the facts and tampering with evidences in connection with the case, continues to be on the run.
Bisi has been absconding ever since it came to fore that an elephant had been cut into pieces and buried in different places to hide its death by electrocution.
Forest officials later confirmed that the carcass was cut into 32 pieces to cover up the case of electrocution. Later, they recovered bone pieces of the elephant from two places - Tahansir in Kalahandi and Jhiripani in Kandhamal district.
Four persons including driver of forest ranger Hrushikesh Panda have been previously arrested in connection with the case. Baliguda conservator of forests (ACF) Suryakant Behera has also been recently placed under suspension for dereliction of duty in this connection.
The Baliguda forest division is also said to have seized the two vehicles used in transport of the carcass for burial.