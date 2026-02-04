Odisha's Transition Policy sets benchmark for urbanisation, days Finance Commission

BHUBANESWAR: The 16th Finance Commission has commended Odisha’s Rural-Urban Transition Policy, notified in June 2023, saying it can be a starting point for other states interested in putting such a policy in place.

The Commission in its report said Odisha has through this policy adopted a systematic and forward-thinking approach to urbanisation in peri-urban areas, which establishes a clear roadmap for transition of these areas into urban local bodies (ULBs).

The state government has recently created 28 new ULBs. The report said this vision is supported by budgetary allocations and dedicated handholding to bolster local political and bureaucratic capabilities. The policy has created a robust administrative mechanism by employing a hub-and-spoke governance model led by a high-level steering committee, it observed.

“While the State Urban Development Agency is the hub, the district urban development agencies and development authorities are the spokes. This mechanism also ensures citizen engagement and representation from representatives of the ULBs and rural local bodies (RLBs) concerned, alongside the expertise of urban planners, urban designers, development economists, infrastructure experts and IT specialists,” the report stated.

The Commission said the policy outlines specific factors for the selection and ranking of areas for transition, including population, density, contiguity with existing municipalities, revenue mobilisation potential, land structure, employment structure, economic importance and details concerning mobility/transport and infrastructure.