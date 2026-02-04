Students found with gadgets to face action: CHSE

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2026, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Tuesday warned that students found in possession of electronic gadgets at the examination centres will be treated as adopting malpractice.

The exam is slated to be held from February 18 to March 21. Issuing guidelines for smooth conduct of the exam for Plus II final year students, the council stated that no student will be allowed to carry any paper other than the admit card. They will also not be allowed to carry electronic devices including mobile phone, pager and imaging gadget to the examination centres.

It said squad members and officials engaged for exam duty will check students both at the entrance gate and door of the exam hall. As a final warning, the invigilator will read out a message for all in the examination hall seeking handover of such device or paper, in case any student possesses them. However, if the same is recovered after commencement of the exam, it will be treated as adopting malpractice, the council warned.

It further asked the centre superintendents to ensure proper functioning of CCTVs at all examination halls and centres, and to make sure that question papers are opened and distributed and answer sheets collected under camera surveillance.

The CHSE has also stressed on proper seating arrangements in all examination centres, specifying that a student should ordinarily be allowed a floor space of 7.5 sq ft while appearing for the test.

“If the seating arrangement is found to have been done in a scattered manner, steps will be taken for cancellation of the sitting and the school will also be dropped as an examination centre,” the Council warned.