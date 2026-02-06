Autorickshaw driver goes berserk near Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bhubaneswar, detained

BHUBANESWAR: An autorickshaw driver, apparently intoxicated, sparked chaos as he circled dangerously around Kendriya Vidyalaya in Unit-IX area within Kharavela Nagar police limits here on Thursday afternoon.

Posing serious risk to the safety of the students, the driver circled on the roads near the school at least thrice before his speeding autorickshaw overturned. On being confronted by the locals, he hurled abuses and even removed his shirt.

He then proceeded to lift the autorickshaw on his own but continued to behave aggressively with the people present there. “There were some children sitting in my autorickshaw and I wanted to pick up a few others from the school.

However, it was not possible to leave the children behind after noticing the reckless driving of the said auto driver,” said another auto-rickshaw driver.

On receiving information, a PCR van arrived and whisked away the autorickshaw driver to Kharavela Nagar police station. He created nuisance inside the police station too and abused the cops.

“The auto driver was not able to disclose his name or address. He is being questioned to find out if he had consumed any contraband or is suffering from certain mental health issues,” said an officer of Kharavela Nagar police station. A case will be registered and further action will be taken accordingly, he added.