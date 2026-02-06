Black Swan Summit India 2026 kicks off in Bhubaneswar, President Droupadi Murmu to attend today

BHUBANESWAR: The Black Swan Summit India 2026 kicked off here on Thursday setting the stage for strategies that accelerate India’s leadership in the digital economy.

Co-organised by the Odisha government and Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) under the BharatNetra Initiative, the two-day summit aims at placing Odisha at the centre of regulated digital finance and sustainable job creation in the country.

Addressing the summit, chief secretary Anu Garg said Odisha has emerged as a $112 billion economy with strong fundamentals with 69 per cent working-age population and the best fiscal health record in India with two decades of revenue surplus.

Rich in minerals and rapidly diversifying beyond traditional industries into EVs, electronics and green energy, the state is focused on value-added manufacturing, infrastructure expansion and ease of doing business, she said.

“Odisha aims to create 10 million jobs by 2027, scale to a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047, while advancing urbanisation, disaster resilience, women’s participation and positioning itself as a global health and skills hub,” she added.