Frequent breakdowns of OPGC’s IB thermal power plant invites OERC concern

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Thursday expressed serious concern over frequent breakdowns and outages at Odisha Power Generation Corporation’s (OPGC) IB Thermal Power Station, warning that repeated disruptions in generation are forcing GRIDCO to procure expensive power from the open market, ultimately pushing up retail electricity tariffs in the state.

The observations were made on the fourth day of the public hearing on OPGC’s tariff application for 2026-27 for the 420 MW IB thermal power (Stage-I) generating station of 420 MW capacity at Jharsuguda.

Chairing the public hearing here, OERC chairperson Pradeep Kumar Jena said frequent outages at the IB plant have severely disrupted power generation, depriving the state of low-cost electricity. To bridge the resulting shortfall, GRIDCO has been compelled to buy power at significantly higher rates from central utilities and the open market, a factor contributing to unavoidable increases in retail tariffs.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction with OPGC’s operational performance, the commission directed the Energy department to submit an affidavit within seven days explaining the recurring outages and the corrective measures proposed.