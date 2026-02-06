HSC question papers arrive at BSE office amid security

CUTTACK: Question papers and OMR answer sheets for the upcoming annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination has reached the head office amid tight security, informed BSE president Srikant Tarai on Thursday. The exam is slated to be held from February 19 to March 2.

He said the question papers, printed at state-owned firms, have been stored under tight security at the board headquarters in Cuttack, guarded by armed police and equipped with fire safety arrangements. Like previous year, watermarks and QR codes have been used to prevent question paper leak, Tarai informed.

“Over 5,60,000 students have filled up forms for appearing for the examination at 3,082 examination centres across the state. As many as 322 nodal centres have been set up to facilitate transportation of the question papers and other confidential documents to the examination centres,” said Tarai.

To curb malpractice and ensure free, fair and transparent examination, the board will adopt live-streaming system and monitor the movement and activities of examinees, invigilators and staff deployed for conduct of the examination through command control room set up at BSE head office, he informed.

The question papers will be transported to nodal centres in the second week of February and then to examination centres on the day of the exam, Tarai informed adding, the Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations would be conducted simultaneously.