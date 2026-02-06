Odisha budget will reflect people’s aspirations: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the Odisha government will prepare the 2026-27 budget as a people’s budget reflecting the hopes and aspirations of the common man.

Presiding over a pre-budget consultation meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said the government has taken the process of budget preparation to the people from the state secretariat.

Majhi will present his third budget on February 20. The size of the 2026-27 budget is likely to cross Rs 3 lakh crore this time. Majhi had presented a budget of Rs 2.9 lakh crore for 2025-26 on February 17 last year.

Over 50 experts from various fields, former Finance ministers, and representatives of different political parties attended the meeting. “Our government is a people’s government. The voice of the common people is important to us. The budget will be prepared based on their needs,” he added.

The chief minister said several schemes launched by the state government were based on people’s opinions. He said the recently launched Kanya Bibaha Yojana, the upcoming Shri Jagannath Darshan scheme, and the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar-Paradip-Puri economic corridor plan were also conceived based on people’s suggestions.