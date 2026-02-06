Odisha, Chhattisgarh working to resolve river water disputes

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Raj Bhusan Choudhary on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that both Odisha and Chhattisgarh have submitted before the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) that the two states are taking up discussions at different levels to consider a mutual settlement of the dispute.

In a written reply to a question from BJP MP Pradeep Purohit, the minister said 49 hearings have been held till date and the process of cross-examination of the witnesses is currently underway before the tribunal.

Choudhary said the tribunal in its order, on August 29, 2020, had finalised several issues including construction of six industrial barrages in Mahanadi basin by Chhattisgarh and the impact of these constructions on the downstream flows in Odisha.

The tribunal has not submitted any report to the Centre on the dispute and the matter is still subjudice, he said.

Sources said the tribunal has asked both the states to inform about the steps taken for an amicable settlement during its next hearing on February 7. The Odisha government, meanwhile, has written to the Centre for extension of the tenure of the tribunal at least by nine months.