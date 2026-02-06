Orissa HC asks SPs, RTOs for action to curb illegal mining in two districts

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over rampant illegal mining, the Orissa High Court has issued stringent interim directions to curb such unlawful activities in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.
The two judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that illegal mining continued unabated despite earlier intervention by the Supreme Court in this connection.
Referring to the landmark judgement in Common Cause vs Union of India and others (2017) case, the bench observed that although the apex court had shown “deep concern over the mining scandal of enormous proportions” across districts such as Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj, “the reality is a far cry”.
Observing that “each day of permitting such illegal mining to continue causes a loss to the national assets”, the bench directed the SPs of Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts to deploy adequate police personnel at mining sites and take immediate action upon verification of documents.
The Regional Transport Officer was also directed to constitute teams to intercept vehicles carrying minerals across Odisha, ensure compliance with the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and seize vehicles lacking valid documentation. The HC granted the state three weeks to file an affidavit detailing steps taken, and listed the matter for further hearing on March 10, 2026.
In the petition, the petitioners - Jayanta Kumar Rout and four others alleged indiscriminate blasting at mining sites by mining mafia and highlighted the “complacency on the part of the administration” in taking action.
They further submitted that illegal mining was continuing not only in Mayurbhanj but also in Balasore, and argued that such activities could not have been possible without patronage.
The court noted that minerals are “natural resources and assets of the Government” and must be utilised responsibly, particularly in tribal-dominated regions like Mayurbhanj. It expressed concern that remedial measures directed by the Supreme Court had “not been put with full rigour and force”.
“So far as the Mayurbhanj district is concerned, it is dominantly occupied by the tribal areas, and we have no hesitation in understanding the demography of Balasore being adjacent district may also have the same population. The steps and the remedial measure as suggested/directed by the Supreme Court have not been put with full rigour and force; had it been so, rampant illegal mining in the district of Mayurbhanj would not have been possible,” the bench observed.