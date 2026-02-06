Orissa HC asks SPs, RTOs for action to curb illegal mining in two districts

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over rampant illegal mining, the Orissa High Court has issued stringent interim directions to curb such unlawful activities in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

The two judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that illegal mining continued unabated despite earlier intervention by the Supreme Court in this connection.

Referring to the landmark judgement in Common Cause vs Union of India and others (2017) case, the bench observed that although the apex court had shown “deep concern over the mining scandal of enormous proportions” across districts such as Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj, “the reality is a far cry”.

Observing that “each day of permitting such illegal mining to continue causes a loss to the national assets”, the bench directed the SPs of Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts to deploy adequate police personnel at mining sites and take immediate action upon verification of documents.

The Regional Transport Officer was also directed to constitute teams to intercept vehicles carrying minerals across Odisha, ensure compliance with the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and seize vehicles lacking valid documentation. The HC granted the state three weeks to file an affidavit detailing steps taken, and listed the matter for further hearing on March 10, 2026.