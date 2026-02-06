Top armed forces, NDC officers meet CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Officer-trainees of the National Defence College (NDC), including senior military officers from five friendly foreign countries, called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday as part of their study tour to the state.

The delegation comprised officers of the Indian Armed Forces along with representatives from the armed forces of Armenia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia and Nepal. The interaction focused on national service, civil-military cooperation and Odisha’s development journey.

Welcoming the visiting officers, the chief minister said that for the people of India, the idea of the nation is deeply rooted in selfless service and commitment. He noted that the ethos closely resonates with the values and emotional bond shared by military personnel across nations.

Majhi lauded the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, paying tribute to their courage, discipline and unwavering dedication. “The bravery and professionalism displayed during Operation Sindoor reflect the highest traditions of our armed forces,” he said.

Air Marshal Manish Kumar Gupta, Major General CP Sangra, chief minister’s advisor Prakash Mishra, chief secretary Anu Garg, and additional chief secretary to the chief minister Saswata Mishra were part of the meeting.