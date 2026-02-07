No garbage points in city from Feb 14

BHUBANESWAR: With the state capital gearing up for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday asked its field functionaries to ensure no garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) remain in any ward from February 14.

A direction to this effect was issued by BMC commissioner Chanchal Rana to all ward-level officials including sanitary inspectors, Swachh supervisors and agencies engaged in door-to-door and roadside waste collection. If required, additional manpower and vehicles will be deployed, the commissioner said.

It was decided that main roads would be cleaned daily before 6 am, while conservancy lanes would be cleaned on alternate days. Officials concerned were instructed to ensure that roads and lanes within the BMC area remain free from litter. Drain desilting would be intensified and the removed sludge would be transported immediately, officials said.