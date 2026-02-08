Now, Bhubaneswar residents to keep four bins at home

BHUBANESWAR: After implementing two-dustbin norm in the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reach out to households asking them to keep four dustbins for better segregation of waste at source.

Officials said staff working at the grassroots will visit households to motivate them to segregate waste at source and keep four types of dustbins at home as per the prescribed norms. The citizens will be advised to dispose of wet waste in the green dustbin, dry waste in the blue dustbin, sanitary napkins in the red dustbin and hazardous waste in the black dustbin.

Mayor Sulochana Das appealed all citizens, school and college students, social workers, market associations, resident welfare associations, SHGs, vending zone associations, slum dwellers’ organisations and other stakeholders to extend their support in making Bhubaneswar the number one city in the country in the cleanliness survey.

The city has already improved its position from 84 to 9, she said, and added that everyone needs to ensure 100 per cent waste segregation in their respective wards and create awareness among those who are not following the practice.