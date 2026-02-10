RBI financial literacy week launched in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The 11th edition of Financial Literacy Week of Reserve Bank of India was launched here on Monday with a special theme ‘KYC-First Step towards Safe Banking’.

Officials said the programme will also sensitise people on sub-themes such as ‘Basics of Know Your Customer (KYC)’, ‘Central KYC Registry (CKYC)’ and ‘Account Hygiene and Discipline’.

RBI is conducting a focused media campaign on the message of FLW 2026 through leading television, radio channels and social media as there is a need for financial literacy and awareness among people on updating their KYC in bank deposit accounts, said RBI Bhubaneswar regional director Sarada Prasan Mohanty.

Finance department principal secretary Sanjeev Kumar Mishra joined as the chief guest, while NABARD CGM Vinod Kumar Arya and RBI general manager Anita Patnaik also spoke.

The programme was attended by banking ombudsman, RBI, DIF, state Finance department, NABARD, SIDBI and NHB officials along with controlling heads of various banks and representatives of various target groups, including SHGs, students, farmers, entrepreneurs and senior citizens.

A street play on financial literacy was also presented by the RBI Bhubaneswar staff.