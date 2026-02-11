Odisha Governor urged to ensure V-C posting in 14 universities

BHUBANESWAR: The youth and students wings of the BJD on Tuesday sought immediate intervention of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati for appointment of full-time vice-chancellors in 14 universities of the state.

Submitting a memorandum to the Governor at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, president of Biju Yuva Janata Dal Chinmoy Kumar Sahoo and president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Ipsita Sahoo said the prolonged delay in appointment of vice-chancellors in 14 state-run universities was severely affecting the academic governance, institutional leadership, research activities and student welfare.

“The University Amendment Act, 2020 had ensured a transparent, merit-based and accountable mechanism for appointments in higher educational institutions. However, the subsequent amendments introduced in 2024 and 2025 have significantly altered the process for constituting search committees for vice-chancellor appointments, raising serious concerns regarding fairness, impartiality and transparency in the appointment process,” the memorandum stated.

The party members sought the Governor’s intervention for restoration of transparency, merit and accountability in the V-C appointment process.