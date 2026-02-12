Art doesn’t put full stop, it begins conversations, says Jagannath Panda

BHUBANESWAR: After organising exhibitions across the world, artist Jagannath Panda is now presenting his first solo in Odisha, his home, a return that is both personal and philosophical.
Speaking to TNIE at the Utsha Foundation for Contemporary Art here, Panda reflected on how Odisha continues to shape his artistic language. “When you grow up in Odisha, your early understanding and sensibilities are shaped by its culture. I carried that sensibility with me as I travelled to different countries and places, and when I returned here, it evolved through language and a renewed connection to my own soil.” This exhibition, he states, reflects how Odia sensibility and culture are imbibed in his practice and translated into a contemporary visual language.
Mixed media has been central to Panda’s work for over 37 years. He recalls that as students, they made collages without even knowing the term. Today, however, he sees mixed media as a dialogue between memory and material. Every material, he says, carries its own energy, history and journey. “It may end up in a landfill or be transformed into something meaningful. Like cyclical time in Indian philosophy, materials also move in cycles,” he says.
Though now based in Gurgaon, where most of his exhibited works were produced, Panda believes place matters less than context. For him, context is essential: works must feel rooted, yet they should also adapt to the spaces where they are shown. “I want my work to allow universal interpretation, beyond being just an image. Ideas of time can belong to any culture or place,” he says.
Panda also reflects on the rapidly evolving language of contemporary art. Without awareness of global conversations, he warns, art risks being reduced to a beautiful image alone.
“If we are not aware of global conversations, we may reduce art to merely a beautiful image. For me, art is something that raises questions, encourages patience, invites observation and self-reflection. Art does not provide a full stop: it begins a conversation and uplifts us as human beings. Civilisation may progress in numbers and growth, but real progress lies in humanity. That is the tone of this exhibition,” he says.
Art, in his view, acts as a catalyst for conversation. “Nothing is fixed as this or that, it is about possibilities and personal meaning. That is why art becomes immortal,” he further explains.
Looking at the local art ecosystem, Panda feels Bhubaneswar still lacks the exposure to exhibitions that other cities enjoy, despite having many talented artists. He hopes more exhibitions will be organised in the city to demonstrate that local artists stand on par with their counterparts elsewhere in the country. To nurture emerging talent, workshops are also being conducted at Utsha for upcoming artists.
Titled ‘The Long Now of Us’, the exhibition is curated by artist Sibdas Sengupta, and will be held from February 13 to 28 at Lalit Kala Akademi’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar.