Art doesn’t put full stop, it begins conversations, says Jagannath Panda

BHUBANESWAR: After organising exhibitions across the world, artist Jagannath Panda is now presenting his first solo in Odisha, his home, a return that is both personal and philosophical.

Speaking to TNIE at the Utsha Foundation for Contemporary Art here, Panda reflected on how Odisha continues to shape his artistic language. “When you grow up in Odisha, your early understanding and sensibilities are shaped by its culture. I carried that sensibility with me as I travelled to different countries and places, and when I returned here, it evolved through language and a renewed connection to my own soil.” This exhibition, he states, reflects how Odia sensibility and culture are imbibed in his practice and translated into a contemporary visual language.

Mixed media has been central to Panda’s work for over 37 years. He recalls that as students, they made collages without even knowing the term. Today, however, he sees mixed media as a dialogue between memory and material. Every material, he says, carries its own energy, history and journey. “It may end up in a landfill or be transformed into something meaningful. Like cyclical time in Indian philosophy, materials also move in cycles,” he says.

Though now based in Gurgaon, where most of his exhibited works were produced, Panda believes place matters less than context. For him, context is essential: works must feel rooted, yet they should also adapt to the spaces where they are shown. “I want my work to allow universal interpretation, beyond being just an image. Ideas of time can belong to any culture or place,” he says.

Panda also reflects on the rapidly evolving language of contemporary art. Without awareness of global conversations, he warns, art risks being reduced to a beautiful image alone.