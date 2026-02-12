BMC inks pact with Nalco for Urban Green Project in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday signed an MoU with Nalco Foundation for revival and maintenance of the state capital’s urban green infrastructure.

As per the agreement, the CSR wing of Nalco has committed an initial grant of `1 crore for the first year. The project focuses on two high visibility zones - the median stretching from Jayadev Vihar to Kalinga Hospital Square (2,500 sqm) and the landscaped areas surrounding the Jayadev Vihar junction spread over 1,06,524 sqm.

The civic body will act as the nodal agency to develop the urban green infrastructure in the proposed areas here. It will also coordinate with the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) for technical execution of the project.

BMC officials said the financial assistance from Nalco Foundation and administrative oversight of the Corporation combined, would ensure that the city’s green corridors remain lush and well maintained for its residents.

“The two organisations will conduct periodic reviews to ensure quality compliance and the efficient utilisation of funds. While the initial funding is for one year, the agreement includes a provision for a two-year extension based on mutual consent,” they added.