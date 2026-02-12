Red-faced, SCB forms committee to investigate patient’s fall in ICU

CUTTACK: Embarrassed by the video of a female patient falling from her bed in an unmanned intensive care unit of medicine department, the SCB Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday formed a six-member committee to look into the incident.

The six-member panel led by head of the medicine department Prof Saroj Kumar Tripathy will investigate the matter, examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, find out the lapses and submit report for initiation of further action, said Dr Jyotirmay Nayak, additional superintendent of the medical college and hospital, in a press meet.

Prof Subhendu Acharya who was in charge of the ICU has been moved out and Prof Jayant Panda has been given charge of the unit. The move aims at strengthening the critical care service but the investigation will address the allegation of poor management and ensure that such lapses in critical care do not recur, Dr Nayak said.

Basing on the preliminary inquiry, six nursing staffs were transferred from the medicine department ICU to other departments on Tuesday.

The hospital authorities have also transferred the two outsourced attendants who were on duty in ICU on Sunday night besides removing the security guard, sources said. The hospital also deployed three security personnel at the medicine department ICU.