BMC to set up waste processing plants in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to streamline the city’s waste management system, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated process to set up a construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant at Pandra and a green waste processing plant at Palasuni.

Sources said both the waste contribute about 20-25 pc of the total waste generated in the city every day.

BMC officials said expression of interest (EoI) has been sought from interested vendors for establishment of a mechanised C&D waste management unit of five tonne per day at Pandra.

“The plant will process the waste and blend them with low-value plastics for manufacturing of non-load bearing construction bricks, paver blocks, drain slabs, side wall, trenches, kerb stones and other landscaping products,” an official said.

Apart from the C&D waste plant, a biomass briquette manufacturing plant has also been planned at Palasuni for processing of green garbage and promotion of waste to wealth, BMC officials said.

The project is expected to process and convert them into biomass briquettes, to be used as alternative fuel for industries, said BMC additional commissioner Kailash Chandra Das.