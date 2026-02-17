Odisha HC dismisses PIL challenging 1994 sale of Choudwar land to BILT

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a PIL filed by seven former employees of Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) seeking to quash a 1991 MoU and a 1994 sale deed through which 333.34 acre government land at Choudwar were sold to the company for `12 crore.

The two-judge bench comprising Justice Krishna Shripad Dixit and Justice Chittaranjan Dash rejected the plea, holding that the challenge, mounted over three decades after the transaction, lacked merit.

The petitioners had alleged that the negotiated sale was illegal and that public property must be disposed of through auction. They also contended that BILT violated grant conditions by converting industrial land for housing purposes after shutting its paper mill in 2003. The PIL, filed on April 25, 2024, termed the transaction fraudulent and against public interest.

In its February 12 order, the court observed, “True it is that the disposal of State Larges like the lands in question should ordinarily be by public auction.

However, that is not the inviolable thumb rule. Exceptional circumstances may warrant a deviation from the beaten track. At this length of time, a High Court cannot undertake a deep inquiry as to why the mode of public tender was not adopted. Digging decades-old grave serves no purpose.”