Opposition gears up to challenge BJP in assembly over farmers' distress in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition is set to come out all guns blazing to corner the BJP government in the Assembly, the Budget session of which commences on Tuesday.

The focus will be farmers’ distress, with both the BJD and Congress deciding to raise the issue alongside what they termed the government’s failures on law and order, low budget utilisation and the unresolved Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh.

Chairing the BJD legislature party meeting at Sankha Bhawan here, leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik called upon party MLAs to deploy “every parliamentary tool” from questions, adjournment motions, walkouts to demonstrations on the floor of the House to hold the government accountable. “If the voice of the farmer is not heard in the mandi, it will roar in the Assembly,” he said.

Naveen asserted that the BJD would not allow the government to hide behind rhetoric. “Our strategy must be clinical and relentless,” he said, alleging that while the double-engine government remained occupied with slogans and publicity, farmers were forced to spend freezing nights under the open sky in mandis, guarding their harvest from dew and theft.

Claiming that the BJD alone stood with farmers in all seasons, Naveen said the party had been staging protests across the state for the past month. “Reports from our district units indicate that the anger among farmers is reaching a boiling point,” he added.