Puri-Konark marine drive to be declared ‘Zero Waste’ zone

BHUBANESWAR: The scenic Puri-Konark marine drive road in the state will soon be transformed into a model ‘Zero Waste’ coastal tourism zone to protect the coastal ecosystem and enhance visitors’ experience.

Officials in the Forest department said the coastal road, a major portion of which is part of the Konark-Balukhand wildlife sanctuary and its eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), will also have a blanket ban on dumping plastic and other waste.

The project has been planned to be rolled out from April with a provision of around `11 crore that includes maintenance and upkeep for three years.

Spanning around 30 km, the picturesque road corridor along the Bay of Bengal is celebrated for its breathtaking ocean views, lush greenery and tranquil beaches. It connects two of Odisha’s most iconic destinations - the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Konark with pilgrim city Puri, attracting millions of domestic and international tourists every year.

However, with increased tourism activities over time, the corridor now faces growing environmental pressure, unmanaged waste and seasonal surges during festivals and peak travel months.

In the absence of strong regulations, dumping of single-use plastic and other waste has emerged as a major threat to the coastal zone, affecting both the local coastal ecosystem as well as the feeding pattern of wild animals in the Konark-Balukhand sanctuary. Keeping this in view, the Puri Wildlife Division has initiated measures for implementation of the project along 30 km stretch of the Marine Drive, from Talabania to Chandrabhaga.