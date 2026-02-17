Rayagada police nab four for staging Maoist surrender plan, pasting fake posters

BHUBANESWAR: With more and more Maoists accepting the lucrative rehabilitation policy of the state government, four persons made a failed bid to trick the police by attempting to recruit two Chhattisgarh natives to pose as the red ultras and stage a fake surrender.
The four, including a web journalist, allegedly put up fake Naxal posters across Rayagada district as part of their plan. They were arrested by Rayagada police on Monday. The four were identified as Anubrata Bara, Bali Majhi, Simanchal Kutruka and Alpana Mandangi.
Anubrata, the web journalist, was mastermind of the ploy to hoodwink police and pocket the money offered under the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.
As part of the strategy, Anubrata, Simanchal and Alpana initially put up the fake posters in Kumbharguda, Paikapada and Seskhal areas. The posters contained provocative and misleading content to create fear among the public.
When the posters came up, Kalyansingpur, Chandili and Seskhal police stations registered three separate cases in this connection to investigate the matter. Muniguda police too registered a case last month after similar Maoist posters came up in Telengapadar area. During inquiry, Rayagada police station officers uncovered the conspiracy hatched by Anubrata and his associates to make some easy money.
Investigation revealed Anubrata, a native of Rayagada, and Bali of Kashipur had planned to lure two innocent tribals from Jagdalpur to pose as Maoists from Chhattisgarh. The duo then contacted two middlemen of Rayagada and offered them commission to recruit two tribals from Chhattisgarh who can pose as Naxals.
The idea was to make away with incentives and rehabilitation benefits if the two tribals agreed to their plan and surrendered, said the police.
The two middlemen, also tribals, took a train to Jagdalpur to convince two innocent persons to be part of their plan. However, the plan failed after both the middle-men had second thoughts and returned midway fearing legal action. They informed the police about the entire matter and turned witnesses of the case, said the police sources.
“The four were apprehended in cases registered against them for putting up fake Maoist posters and planning to involve two Chhattisgarh natives for a staged surrender before the police to get the financial benefits under the rehabilitation scheme,” said Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar.
The SP said, investigation is continuing to ascertain whether the accused are part of any wider network or have any external links.