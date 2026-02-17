Rayagada police nab four for staging Maoist surrender plan, pasting fake posters

BHUBANESWAR: With more and more Maoists accepting the lucrative rehabilitation policy of the state government, four persons made a failed bid to trick the police by attempting to recruit two Chhattisgarh natives to pose as the red ultras and stage a fake surrender.

The four, including a web journalist, allegedly put up fake Naxal posters across Rayagada district as part of their plan. They were arrested by Rayagada police on Monday. The four were identified as Anubrata Bara, Bali Majhi, Simanchal Kutruka and Alpana Mandangi.

Anubrata, the web journalist, was mastermind of the ploy to hoodwink police and pocket the money offered under the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

As part of the strategy, Anubrata, Simanchal and Alpana initially put up the fake posters in Kumbharguda, Paikapada and Seskhal areas. The posters contained provocative and misleading content to create fear among the public.

When the posters came up, Kalyansingpur, Chandili and Seskhal police stations registered three separate cases in this connection to investigate the matter. Muniguda police too registered a case last month after similar Maoist posters came up in Telengapadar area. During inquiry, Rayagada police station officers uncovered the conspiracy hatched by Anubrata and his associates to make some easy money.

Investigation revealed Anubrata, a native of Rayagada, and Bali of Kashipur had planned to lure two innocent tribals from Jagdalpur to pose as Maoists from Chhattisgarh. The duo then contacted two middlemen of Rayagada and offered them commission to recruit two tribals from Chhattisgarh who can pose as Naxals.