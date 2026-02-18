2 lakh students from Bhubaneswar region appear CBSE board exams

BHUBANESWAR: Around two lakh students from Bhubaneswar region appeared for the CBSE Class X and XII board exams, both of which began on Tuesday.

CBSE sources said approximately 1.10 lakh Class X students and around 93,100 Class XII students from Odisha and West Bengal had registered for the board exams in Bhubaneswar region this year.

As per information, around 17,000 students from 250 OAVs are also appearing for the Class X exam while another 4,700 students from 214 OAVs are writing the Class XII exam.

Sources said the first day of the exams remained smooth across the state. However, two CBSE Class X students who were on way to their exam centre, were reportedly injured in a road accident near National Highway-20 near Rimuli under Champua police limits in Keonjhar.

Meanwhile, parents of a few students in Gajapati district lodged a complaint with the collector alleging that their children couldn’t appear for the exam on day one owing to lapses on part of the school authorities.