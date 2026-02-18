Amit Shah to visit Odisha on March 7, attend CRPF Raising Day prog

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on March 7, during which he will attend two official programmes, including the Raising Day celebration of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Mundali in Cuttack district.

During his visit, the Home Minister is also likely to review the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the state and assess the preparedness, deployment and operational strategy of CRPF personnel. Odisha has witnessed a steady decline in Left-wing Extremism in recent years and the Centre has been closely monitoring coordinated operations between state police and central armed forces in affected districts, sources said.

Shah is also expected to review the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial-era criminal code, along with training of police personnel and procedural adjustments.

While the itinerary includes two official engagements, party sources indicated that the detailed schedule of the visit is yet to be finalised.

Last year, multiple proposed visits of the Home minister to lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University campus near Jatni in Khurda district were cancelled due to scheduling constraints.