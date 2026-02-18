Criminals strike amid police vigil: Officer's mother, jewellery shop targeted in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In the midst of heightened police bandobast in the capital city for the Assembly session, criminals struck twice on Tuesday - robbed a police officer’s mother and looted a jewellery shop, raising serious concerns over public safety and law and order.

In the first incident, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold necklace of an elderly woman, Sakuntala Mohanty while she was on her way home from morning walk in Sailashree Vihar area of Chandrasekharpur. The incident took place at around 7 am.

“I was on my way back from morning walk when the miscreants on a bike snatched my necklace. It happened in a flash. I quickly bent down and found my locket lying on the ground but the looters had fled the spot with the necklace,” the elderly citizen said whose son is said to be employed with the state police. Based on the complaint, Chandrasekharpur police have launched a probe.

This, however, wasn’t the sole incident as in a separate case, a masked robber used a chemical spray to incapacitate the owner of a jewellery store before fleeing with valuables. CCTV footage showed that the miscreant came to Subhalaxmi Jewellery and Workshop in Kalinga Vihar area.

He sprayed a substance on store-keeper Bijay Barik before decamping with gold ornaments and valuables worth `6 lakh.