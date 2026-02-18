Identical twins from Odisha mirror marks too, bag 99.98 percentile in JEE mains

BHUBANESWAR: In a rare feat, identical twins Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan from the state, have bagged identical scores in the JEE mains session-I, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

Residents of Bhubaneswar, the twins were studying in Kota, Rajasthan from Class X. They appeared for the BE/BTech paper of the session-I together and scored the same 99.98 percentile, marking an extremely rare success in such a high-stakes national examination with over 13 lakh participants.

While both expressed happiness for securing identical marks, Mahroof said the healthy competition between them was a major factor in securing such good score in the exam. “We were preparing for the test together and came to Kota from Class X. We studied together on the same study table, cleared our doubts and motivated each other whenever the results were poor. This created a healthy competition between us and improved our performance,” he said. Masroor, on the other hand, said both of them were following coaching materials for the test for the last three years and seeking guidance from their teachers. “We also learnt a lot from each other,” he said.

The twins also attributed their success to the support of their parents during preparations. “Our mother stayed with us in Kota. She left her job to stay with us and support our preparation,” said Mahroof.