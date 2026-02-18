Jaundice rears ugly head in Cuttack, over 20 affected

CUTTACK: Over 20 people in Cuttack have so far tested positive for jaundice in the last four days, creating panic among the city residents. The outbreak is being attributed to contamination of drinking water due to leakage in supply pipelines passing close to drains.

Sources said the affected people belong to Shaikh Bazar, Mansinghpatna and Mastram Matha localities under ward nos 10 and 12 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). City health officer (CHO) Dr Nrupendra Satapathy, who confirmed the outbreak, said a health camp has been set up in the affected localities and blood samples are being collected from other residents for testing.

“Of the 20 jaundice cases reported from the three localities, 15 have already recovered while five are still undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Drinking water contamination is the cause of the outbreak. We have collected water samples and sent them for testing,” said Dr Satapathy.

He said the health teams are also using halogen tablets and sprinkling bleaching powder in the water to prevent further spread of the disease. “Steps are being taken to maintain sanitation and hygiene in the affected localities and awareness drives are being conducted wherein residents are being advised to drink water after boiling and avoid street food,” said the CHO.

Residents of the affected localities complained that the water being supplied to their homes was not fit for consumption. “It appears yellow and has a foul smell. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Watco are not concerned about our health. Such water should not be supplied for drinking,” they said.

On Tuesday, mayor Subhash Singh, CMC commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota and Watco engineers visited the affected localities to take stock of the situation. “We have instructed Watco to immediately replace the damaged drinking water pipelines passing near the drains,” said Singh.