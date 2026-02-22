Paddy procurement row stalls Odisha Assembly for 5th consecutive day

BHUBANESWAR : The Budget session of the Assembly was washed out for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday as Opposition members intensified their protest over demand for a special discussion on alleged irregularities in paddy procurement.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, legislators of the BJD and Congress trooped into the well, waving placards and raising slogans against the state government. They accused the ruling party of mismanaging paddy mandis and failing to address mounting grievances of farmers across the state.

Despite repeated appeals from Speaker Surama Padhy, who urged the members to return to their seats and allow Question Hour to continue, the uproar persisted. The House functioned for barely a few minutes before being adjourned till 11:30 am. When it reconvened, similar scenes played out, forcing another adjournment till 4 pm and effectively stalling business for the day.

Deputy leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya alleged that the government was deliberately avoiding a structured debate. “Farmers are suffering and protesting on the streets. The government is not ready to discuss paddy procurement because it will expose its failures,” he said.

Congress legislature party leader Ram Chandra Kadam echoed the charge, claiming farmers were waiting in mandis without procurement tokens. “The BJP is preparing for elections, not for the progress of the state. Farmers are struggling but the government is paying no heed,” Kadam said, adding that the agitation inside the House would continue until the special discussion was allowed.

Rejecting the allegations, BJP MLA Sanatan Bijuli accused the Opposition of deliberately stalling proceedings. “They do not want development of farmers and women. The Opposition is blocking the House for political reasons,” he said.