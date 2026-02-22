VFS Global visa centre in Bhubaneswar from April 1

BHUBANESWAR : In a major boost to international travel access for people of Odisha, leading visa service provider VFS Global has announced that it will open its visa application centre in Bhubaneswar from April 1. The centre will enable people to submit visa applications locally instead of travelling to other metropolitan cities.

The announcement was made in a formal communication by VFS Global founder and CEO Zubin Karkaria to Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, acknowledging his support in facilitating establishment of the centre in the state capital.

In his letter, Karkaria stated that the company had approached its client governments to secure special approvals to begin operations in Bhubaneswar. “We are preparing to open and operate a VFS Global-run Visa Application Centre effective April 1, 2026. We deeply appreciate your support and guidance in enabling this important initiative for the people of Odisha,” he stated.

The centre is expected to initially accept visa applications for the United Kingdom and select countries in the Schengen (European) countries, with plans to expand services to additional countries in phases based on demand and approvals. It will also offer concierge services, including assistance with application form filling, document verification and travel insurance support, making the process more accessible for first-time travellers and families.