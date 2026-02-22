VFS Global visa centre in Bhubaneswar from April 1

BHUBANESWAR : In a major boost to international travel access for people of Odisha, leading visa service provider VFS Global has announced that it will open its visa application centre in Bhubaneswar from April 1. The centre will enable people to submit visa applications locally instead of travelling to other metropolitan cities.
The announcement was made in a formal communication by VFS Global founder and CEO Zubin Karkaria to Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, acknowledging his support in facilitating establishment of the centre in the state capital.
In his letter, Karkaria stated that the company had approached its client governments to secure special approvals to begin operations in Bhubaneswar. “We are preparing to open and operate a VFS Global-run Visa Application Centre effective April 1, 2026. We deeply appreciate your support and guidance in enabling this important initiative for the people of Odisha,” he stated.
The centre is expected to initially accept visa applications for the United Kingdom and select countries in the Schengen (European) countries, with plans to expand services to additional countries in phases based on demand and approvals. It will also offer concierge services, including assistance with application form filling, document verification and travel insurance support, making the process more accessible for first-time travellers and families.
Apart from improving visa access, the initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities for local youth, who will be trained and deployed to manage the centre’s operations. Karkaria has invited Pradhan to attend the inauguration ceremony.
Welcoming the decision to open the facility on April 1, coinciding with ‘Odisha Day’, Pradhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, and VFS Global leadership for enabling the initiative. He said the facility will significantly benefit students, professionals and business travellers from Odisha, who currently have to travel to cities such as Kolkata or Hyderabad to complete visa formalities.
“The local centre is expected to reduce travel costs, save time and ease logistical challenges, particularly for those working under tight timelines. Establishment of the visa centre is a significant step in strengthening Bhubaneswar’s emergence as an international education, business and mobility hub, aligning with the growing global aspirations of the state’s youth and professional community,” he said.