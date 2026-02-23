Bhubaneshwar ups its hospitality game with launch of Welina Hotel in Patia

BHUBANESWAR: The hospitality scene in the state capital has undergone a fresh and stylish upgrade with the opening of Welina Hotel and its signature restaurant ‘The Salt Theory-Kitchen and Bar’ at Infocity Avenue in Patia recently.

The new opening has introduced a refined new destination for stay, dining and celebrations in the city. Designed as a complete lifestyle address, Welina Hotel is a perfect blend of comfort and contemporary elegance.

The property features spacious 320 sq ft premium rooms with thoughtful designs, plush bedding and a calm, inviting ambience for its guests. The executive rooms in the hotel have also been tailored for business and long stay travellers, offering a seamless balance between functionality and relaxation.

While Ohana hall at the hotel provides an elegant space for weddings, anniversaries and large social gatherings, Celora hall offers a sophisticated setting for corporate meetings, conferences and intimate celebrations.

The hotel also houses its signature ‘The Salt Theory - Kitchen and Bar’, a vibrant multi-cuisine kitchen and bar built around the idea that salt connects every cuisine across the world. The carefully crafted menu at the kitchen offers a fusion of global techniques and regional flavours.

Hotel officials said its signature dishes include the ‘16 Hour Slow Cooked Mutton Mustard’, ‘Thai Coconut Dumpling Soup’, ‘Sanam Chicken prepared with Guntur chillies’ and the inventive ‘Raj Bhog Samosa Chaat’. Local specialties such as ‘Poi Chingudi Ghanta’ and ‘Baunsaw Patri Fish Fingers’ also celebrate Odisha’s culinary heritage with a modern touch, they said.

The bar also features creations like Welina’s Ukhuda and the refreshing Gondharaj G&T to offer comfort, celebration and diverse flavours to the guests under one roof, the hotel officials added.