Congress accuses Mayor, CMC engineer of corruption, seeks vigilance probe

CUTTACK: The Cuttack city unit of Congress on Tuesday staged protest seeking high-level inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities and systemic corruption in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Submitting a formal complaint to the Vigilance director in this regard, president of Congress Cuttack city unit Giribala Behera accused mayor Subhash Singh and CMC city engineer Atanu Samanta of facilitating a series of financial and procedural irregularities.

“While work orders have been issued to agencies which were not the lowest bidders, massive funds earmarked for procurement of mosquito oil have also been misappropriated, despite heavy expenditure on paper,” the complaint stated.

It further pointed out that a blacklisted agency had been granted contract for transportation of waste from Satichaura dumping yard to Chakradharpur.

“The mayor is systematically abusing his executive powers by invoking section 34 of the Municipal Act to bypass the municipal council. By doing so, he is unilaterally approving projects worth crores of rupees without democratic oversight or committee approval, effectively looting public tax money through administrative loopholes,” stated the complaint.

It also accused the mayor of awarding contracts to relatives and forcing contractors to purchase materials from family-owned business establishments. “No file is being signed in his office without a pre-determined percentage commission (PC). Under Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikas Yojana, perfectly functional roads and culverts are being demolished only to be reconstructed with an aim to loot the tax of general public by diverting funds to unnecessary infrastructure,” it said.