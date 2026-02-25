Two injured after opera tent collapses in Badamba village

CUTTACK: Two workers sustained injuries after a tent installed for an opera show collapsed on them in the impact of the nor’wester rain on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred at Jodumu village in Cuttack’s Badamba block.

The injured persons, whose identities are yet to be ascertained, have been admitted to the Maniabandha community health centre (CHC) for treatment.

Sources said a three-day opera show was scheduled to commence on the day in the open ground of the village for which the stage had also been set up. The show was about to begin in a few hours when the nor’westers wreaked havoc, razing the stage and the tent house to the ground.

The two workers were standing near the stage when the tent collapsed on them. Three motorcycles parked nearby were also damaged in the incident.