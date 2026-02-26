BMC okays Rs 1,050 crore budget, focus on public infrastructure, sanitation

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs 1,050 crore for 2026-27 fiscal with a special focus on public infrastructure and sanitation.

Officials from the corporation said the budget this year is Rs 37 crore more as compared to 2025-26 fiscal in which the total budget outlay was Rs 1,013 crore.

The budget 2026-27 for the civic body was approved during a special budget session of the corporation chaired by mayor Sulochana Das. “The new budget will support the state capital in becoming a healthy, prosperous, clean, green, beautiful and environment-friendly city. It is a people-centric, inclusive and comprehensive budget,” Das said.

For the financial year 2026-27, she said BMC has set a target to collect own revenue of Rs 300 crore, while it has estimated to get Rs 750 crore towards government grants from both the state and the Centre. “The budget will support BMC in taking up developmental works such as road, drainage systems, beautification and waste management more efficiently,” Das said.

BMC officials said around Rs 294 crore will be spent in 2026-27 fiscal towards public infrastructure development. This includes Rs 75 crore for drainage construction, Rs 90 crore for new road construction, Rs 55 crore for electrification and street-light installation and Rs 15.75 crore towards crematorium development. Besides, the corporation will also spend money for development of markets and city beautification.