Every billboard to have insurance cover to cover liabilities for loss of life, says BMC

BHUBANESWAR: Drawing flak for the collapse of an illegal hoarding that claimed two lives in Aiginia recently, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday mandated insurance for all advertising agencies registered in the state capital to cover liabilities for loss of life, injury or property damage caused by their billboard structures.

The corporation also made it compulsory for the agencies to display their names on each and every hoarding they have installed in the city. The agencies have also been asked to submit valid structural safety certificate of each advertisement hoarding within a period of 15 days at the BMC head office.

“Third-party insurance will be mandatory for every hoarding in the city and the civic body will streamline and regulate the entire hoarding system in its jurisdiction to ensure such mishaps do not recur,” informed BMC additional commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo.

Sahoo, who chaired a stakeholders’ meeting with representatives of advertising agencies on the day, said the empanelled agencies have also been asked to officially submit structural stability certificates for their installations.

“They were also asked to review each of their hoardings and submit a status report on their current condition. The agencies will also require to submit details regarding how the hoarding structures are being managed, maintained and secured,” he said.

Keeping public safety in view, the advertising agencies were asked to ensure immediate removal of those hoardings in which the flex or any material has torn and poses risk.