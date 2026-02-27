Every billboard to have insurance cover to cover liabilities for loss of life, says BMC

BHUBANESWAR: Drawing flak for the collapse of an illegal hoarding that claimed two lives in Aiginia recently, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday mandated insurance for all advertising agencies registered in the state capital to cover liabilities for loss of life, injury or property damage caused by their billboard structures.
The corporation also made it compulsory for the agencies to display their names on each and every hoarding they have installed in the city. The agencies have also been asked to submit valid structural safety certificate of each advertisement hoarding within a period of 15 days at the BMC head office.
“Third-party insurance will be mandatory for every hoarding in the city and the civic body will streamline and regulate the entire hoarding system in its jurisdiction to ensure such mishaps do not recur,” informed BMC additional commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo.
Sahoo, who chaired a stakeholders’ meeting with representatives of advertising agencies on the day, said the empanelled agencies have also been asked to officially submit structural stability certificates for their installations.
“They were also asked to review each of their hoardings and submit a status report on their current condition. The agencies will also require to submit details regarding how the hoarding structures are being managed, maintained and secured,” he said.
Keeping public safety in view, the advertising agencies were asked to ensure immediate removal of those hoardings in which the flex or any material has torn and poses risk.
The additional commissioner said the civic body has already issued direction for removal of all unclaimed and unauthorised hoarding structures installed by any agency in the city. The civic body has already identified around 193 such illegal hoardings during its survey three months back.
BMC officials said those admitting to have installed illegal hoardings will face strong penal action. The cost of removal of those hoardings will also be recovered from the respective agencies. They said those not informing BMC about their illegal hoardings will also face legal action.
BMC deputy commissioner for revenue Ajaya Kumar Mohanty said the zonal deputy commissioners of southeast, southwest and north have also been instructed to form teams and carry out assessment of hoardings and their structural safety, and submit report within three days without fail.
As it is, the BMC has already lodged an FIR against advertising agency ‘Metro Signs’ following death of two persons in illegal hoarding collapse near Aiginia on Tuesday evening. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far, BMC officials said.