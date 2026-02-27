Ghoda Nacha legend Utsav Charan Das passes away at 80

CUTTACK: Renowned Odissi Chaiti Ghoda Nacha artist, Padma Shri Utsav Charan Das passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Choudwar here. He was 80.

Born in Tangi’s Mania village, Das spent most of his childhood in Choudwar where he completed his early education. While studying in Class VIII, he resolved to dedicate his life to Ghoda Nacha, a traditional folk dance of Odisha. From that point onwards, he worked tirelessly to preserve and promote the art, taking it from village gatherings to national and international stages.

After completing his matriculation, Das established an institution in 1964 to train students in Ghoda Nacha. Despite severe financial constraints at home, he pursued his passion with unwavering dedication. He ran a small betel shop after college hours to support his education and fund his efforts to sustain and popularise the dance form.

Even after receiving several job offers, he chose to focus entirely on Ghoda Nacha, travelling extensively within and outside the state to perform. Through his performances, he also raised awareness about social and health-related issues, using folk art as a medium of public education.

On November 8, 2021, Das was awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding service towards preserving and promoting traditional folk dance.