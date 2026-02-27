Physiotherapist falls to death from rented house in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A 25-year-old physiotherapist died after falling from the second floor of his rented accommodation at Olatpur on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Ruhan Kakati was a native of Morigaon in Assam. On receiving information from locals on Thursday morning, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Sources said Kakati had completed his physiotherapy studies at an educational institution in Assam before moving to Olatpur nearly four years ago to pursue an internship at SVNIRTAR. After completing his internship, he continued to reside at an apartment Kavita Complex in Olatpur while practising physiotherapy and providing service in the local area.

“Kakati had gone to Assam 12 days back. He had returned to his residence at Olatpur on Wednesday and was accompanied by a friend,” said owner of the building Biswajit Mohanty.

Sadar SDPO Bijay Kumar Mallik said while the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation suggests Kakati might have fallen from the balcony of his building leading to his death.

“His family members are expected to reach tonight and postmortem report is awaited to ascertain the circumstances under which he fell from the balcony,” he informed.