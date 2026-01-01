Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Bhubaneswar, six flights diverted

BHUBANESWAR: Dense fog and extremely low visibility disrupted flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar as at least six flights were diverted on the first day of the new year.

With most morning flights delayed for several hours, passengers had a difficult time navigating the crowded airport.

Director of BPIA Prasanna Pradhan informed that six incoming flights, including three from New Delhi and one each from Bengaluru and Chennai, were diverted due to unsafe landing conditions.

The outbound flight to Dehradun, scheduled at 6 am, was delayed due to foggy weather and departed at 10 am. Smaller aircraft to Jeypore, Utkela and Jamshedpur were also delayed in the morning, he added. An aircraft cannot land or take off if the visibility drops below 550 metres.

With inbound flights delayed, travellers were stuck at the airport. The airport authorities had to make additional seating arrangements.

Passengers were seen seated on the stairs, waiting for their flights as fog engulfed the runway area well beyond 10 am. The Chennai flight of Indigo, originally scheduled at 8.10 am, departed around 1 pm.