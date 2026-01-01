Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Bhubaneswar, six flights diverted

BHUBANESWAR: Dense fog and extremely low visibility disrupted flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar as at least six flights were diverted on the first day of the new year.
With most morning flights delayed for several hours, passengers had a difficult time navigating the crowded airport.
Director of BPIA Prasanna Pradhan informed that six incoming flights, including three from New Delhi and one each from Bengaluru and Chennai, were diverted due to unsafe landing conditions.
The outbound flight to Dehradun, scheduled at 6 am, was delayed due to foggy weather and departed at 10 am. Smaller aircraft to Jeypore, Utkela and Jamshedpur were also delayed in the morning, he added. An aircraft cannot land or take off if the visibility drops below 550 metres.
With inbound flights delayed, travellers were stuck at the airport. The airport authorities had to make additional seating arrangements.
Passengers were seen seated on the stairs, waiting for their flights as fog engulfed the runway area well beyond 10 am. The Chennai flight of Indigo, originally scheduled at 8.10 am, departed around 1 pm.
Pradhan informed that adequate arrangements were made for the passengers whose flights were delayed. Additional staff were deputed to maintain cleanliness at airports and extra chairs were put in place for the passengers.
The airlines and airport staff made arrangements for refreshments and drinking water, he said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said very dense fog engulfed Nayagarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Talcher, Dhenkanal and Boudh with visibility dropping below 50 metre on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, dense fog (visibility between 200 metre and 50 metre) occurred in Bhubaneswar, Paradip, Khurda, Keonjhar, Hirakud, Paralakhemundi, Sonepur and Phulbani during the period.
The IMD has issued very dense and dense fog warning for parts of Odisha till January 5 morning.
Very dense fog is likely to occur at a few places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri, and dense fog may prevail at isolated places in Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh and 12 other districts on Thursday night and Friday morning, said the regional met office.