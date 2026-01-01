Non-veg traders in Bhubaneswar record Rs 7 cr business on New Year’s eve

BHUBANESWAR: It was quite an eventful New Year’s eve for non-vegetarian traders in the capital city on Wednesday as they recorded a combined turnover of Rs 7 crore including Rs 2.5 crore from meat.

As it was the last day of the year, sumptuous non-veg cuisines were the star of the celebrations at parties and other gatherings. “The non-vegetarian markets remained crowded from early morning till late evening, recording a total business turnover of over Rs 7.01 crore from meat, fish, chicken and eggs,” said president of All Odisha Non-Veg Traders’ Federation, Sk Muntaqeem Buksh.

Buksh said the turnover recorded on the day was the highest for any business day in 2025. So much so that it also surpassed the previous years’ New Year’s eve sale of Rs 6.87 crore. “Mutton and chicken topped the chart as traders reported a business of around Rs 2.52 crore from the sale of 52.5 tonne mutton and around Rs 2.36 crore business from 195 tonne chicken,” he said.

Fish markets, meanwhile, also made brisk business with demand remaining high for Rohu, Catla as well as high-end varieties such as Hilsa, Pomfret and Tiger Prawns. The traders recorded business of around Rs 1.58 crore from 120 tonne of fish sold on the day. Egg sale too, surged with approximately 4,000 cartons worth over Rs 55 lakh sold across wholesale and retail outlets.