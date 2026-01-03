CM Majhi announces life-size statue of Dr Harekrushna Mahtab in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday paid rich tributes to Utkal Keshari Dr Harekrushna Mahatab, stating that most major movements and protests in Odisha during the freedom struggle and post-independence era were either led by him or inspired by his vision and leadership.

Addressing a state-level function organised at Swadhinata Sangrami Sadan here to commemorate the 39th death anniversary of Dr Mahtab, which is observed as Swadhinata Sangrami Mahotsav, the chief minister described the occasion as a proud moment for every Odia. He said Dr Mahtab holds a unique place among India’s greatest freedom fighters and was instrumental in shaping modern Odisha.

Announcing major initiatives, Majhi said a life-size statue of Dr Mahtab will soon be installed in a central location of Bhubaneswar. He also informed that a “Kutumb Yojana” for families of freedom fighters is under process and will be implemented shortly.

Calling it a moral duty to honour the state’s great sons, Majhi said his government, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has consistently worked to recognise and preserve the legacy of eminent personalities by observing their birth and death anniversaries in their native villages.

Highlighting welfare measures, Majhi said the monthly pension of jailed freedom fighters has been increased from Rs 10,000 to \Rs 20,000, with the benefit extended to their spouses and unmarried daughters. The pension for non-jailed freedom fighters has been enhanced from Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000. Central freedom fighters are also receiving a symbolic monthly allowance of Rs 10,000.