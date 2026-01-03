Driver killed, passenger injured after Ama bus runs over auto in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and a woman passenger critically injured when an Ama Bus hit them from behind in the state capital's busy Rupali Square when vehicular movement had come to a halt as the traffic signal had turned red.

Police said the speeding Ama Bus rammed into the auto-rickshaw which swerved ahead due to the impact and crashed into a school bus in front of it. The auto-driver was trapped inside the mangled vehicle and he died on the spot.

Police rescued the injured woman passenger and rushed her to a hospital in a critical condition. Initial investigation revealed the accident took place within Saheed Nagar police limits after 11.30 am when the Capital Region Urban Transport's electric Ama Bus was enroute to Baramunda.

"The driver and the helper of the bus fled after the crash and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," said Zone V ACP, Biswaranjan Senapati.