Fourth Odisha mining and infra expo from January 8

BHUBANESWAR: The capital city is all set to host the 4th edition of Odisha Mining and Infrastructure International Expo 2026 from January 8.

The four-day event to be held at Baramunda ground will witness participants from at least 10 countries including Germany, US, UK, Australia, Brazil and Chile. As many as 300 companies are expected to participate in the expo.

Chairman of Futurex Trade Fair and Events Swami Prem Anveshi said the mining sector will be driven by innovation, sustainability and forward-thinking policies. The exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in mining technology, machinery, equipment and services, he said.

Former chairman of Nalco and chairman of expo organising committee Tapan Kumar Chand said the focus of the 4th Odisha Mining expo will be to promote sustainable and net zero mining to push Odisha to the next level of global mining centre. “The policy discussions and conferences are expected to shape the future of the global mining sector and empower young entrepreneurs and startups for establishing global connectivity. The exhibition will be set up on an area of around 30,000 sq ft involving 250 exhibitors,” he said.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Steel & Mines minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan are slated to attend the event on different days.