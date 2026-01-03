Odisha PUCC drive: Police lack data on own vehicles

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Odisha government has launched a drive for strict enforcement of vehicle pollution under control certificate (PUCC), the state police, the main enforcing agency, itself has no account of how many of its own vehicles are emission compliant.

The state police has over 10,000 vehicles, including more than 800 heavy and medium vehicles, with the remaining ones comprising light motor vehicles and motorcycles. Yet, there is no official record on which vehicles are PUCC compliant, sources said. Waking up to the situation, the state police headquarters has scrambled to get all its vehicles PUCC compliant. In a letter to all heads of police establishments and police districts, except the Directorate of Vigilance and Odisha Fire and Emergency Service, ADG (communication) has directed to obtain PUCC for all vehicles within seven days and share the details immediately.

“As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, a vehicle without a valid PUCC can be fined. Therefore, it is instructed to open a workshop with the help of your nearest PUC testing centres in all districts and battalions,” read the letter.

In the letter sent on January 1, ADG (communication) asked all the police establishments to obtain PUCC within seven days and share those details immediately. Daily progress reports must be submitted to Police Motor Transport (PMT) communication cell in Cuttack. The inspector of PMT headquarters can be contacted if any suggestions are needed, the ADG has advised.