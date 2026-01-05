BDA asked to adhere to timeline for completion of new capital master plan

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to ensure close coordination with all stakeholders and adhere to timelines for early completion of the new city master plan for the capital.

Reviewing the progress of the new city plan, principal secretary of Housing and Urban Development department Usha Padhee underscored its importance for planned, sustainable and future-ready urban development of Bhubaneswar. The draft scope of services for preparation of the master plan was finalised during the meeting.

The proposal for development of the new city over an area of 800 acres covering Gothapatna, Malipada and Daspur mauzas within the Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area (BDPA) was approved by the state cabinet in September last year.

Vice-chairman of BDA Chanchal Rana said an MoU had been signed between BDA and Surbana Jurong Infrastructure PTE Ltd during the state visit of the President of Singapore last year for cooperation in planning and development of the proposed new city.

Surbana Jurong will undertake projectisation of the new city master plan and identify priority projects across short, medium and long-term horizons with defined objectives, scope, timelines and schematic urban design. The firm will also provide technical handholding and support for preparation of DPR.

The scope of services, including detailed design guidelines for developable areas, focus areas, catalytic projects, city centre, anchor developments and public spaces, along with schematic guidelines for forest and other non-developable areas to ensure a cohesive and well-integrated master plan were discussed.