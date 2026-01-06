CM Majhi’s Grievance Cell has resolved 95 per cent complaints

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to accessible, responsive and people-centric governance by resolving nearly 95 per cent of the complaints received in his public grievance hearing programme.
Speaking to mediapersons after the 16th edition of the Jana Sunani (public grievance hearing), the chief minister said the grievance redressal mechanism has significantly strengthened public trust in the administration by providing direct access to the government and resolving long-pending problems of citizens in a time-bound manner. He assured that the programme would continue regularly to ensure justice and prompt solutions to the people.
After reaching the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell at Unit-II, Majhi first met 30 differently-abled and critically-ill citizens who had been waiting outside. He personally listened to their problems, accepted their petitions and directed officials to take immediate action. He then proceeded inside to hear the grievances of registered applicants.
The chief minister approved financial medical assistance through the single-window system for Papun Maharana of Keonjhar, Priyabrata Pradhan of Khurda and Diptimayee Das of Cuttack, who are suffering from critical illnesses.
According to the CM’s office, 13,358 complaints were received by the 15th round of which, 12,748 (nearly 95 per cent) have already been resolved. The remaining complaints are under active process. Till the 16th edition of the public grievance hearing, the government has received 1,49,418 petitions of which 1,30,845 (88 per cent) have been resolved.
Considering that each complaint often represents a group of citizens, the total number of people who have directly benefitted from the programme has now crossed 56,000.
The chief minister said the programme has become a powerful platform for ordinary citizens to directly place their problems before the government and the rate of disposal is an indicator of the administration’s commitment for speedy solutions.
Several ministers including Suresh Pujari, Nityananda Gond, Rabi Narayan Naik, Mukesh Mahaling, Suryabanshi Suraj, Sampad Chandra Swain and Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia assisted the chief minister.
Poetic appreciation
Bhubaneswar: The CM’s grievance hearing witnessed a special moment when a citizen expressed his appreciation for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through a poem. In his verses, the admirer portrayed Majhi, a former school teacher, as a simple yet extraordinary leader whose doors are always open to the people. The poem highlighted the chief minister’s accessibility, compassionate leadership and commitment to easing the hardships of ordinary citizens. It also underlined his modest conduct without any air of royalty and described him as a symbol of peace, friendship and progress.