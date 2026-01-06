CM Majhi’s Grievance Cell has resolved 95 per cent complaints

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to accessible, responsive and people-centric governance by resolving nearly 95 per cent of the complaints received in his public grievance hearing programme.

Speaking to mediapersons after the 16th edition of the Jana Sunani (public grievance hearing), the chief minister said the grievance redressal mechanism has significantly strengthened public trust in the administration by providing direct access to the government and resolving long-pending problems of citizens in a time-bound manner. He assured that the programme would continue regularly to ensure justice and prompt solutions to the people.

After reaching the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell at Unit-II, Majhi first met 30 differently-abled and critically-ill citizens who had been waiting outside. He personally listened to their problems, accepted their petitions and directed officials to take immediate action. He then proceeded inside to hear the grievances of registered applicants.

The chief minister approved financial medical assistance through the single-window system for Papun Maharana of Keonjhar, Priyabrata Pradhan of Khurda and Diptimayee Das of Cuttack, who are suffering from critical illnesses.