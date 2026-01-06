Third-party agencies changed SI exam paper: CBI

BHUBANESWAR : The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) charge sheet in the SI recruitment scam has revealed startling details about how two third-party agencies rigged the system and changed question papers, leaving the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) completely in dark.

In the charge sheet filed before Special CJM, CBI, on January 2, the central agency said OPRB had entrusted ITI Limited, a central PSU in Kolkata, with the charge of conducting the SI recruitment examination which was to be held on October 5 and 6 last year.

The ITI Limited, in turn, sublet the work to Silicon Techlab Pvt Ltd, a Bhubaneswar-based firm for question paper preparation and other works. The charge sheet said, Silicon Techlab, without the knowledge of ITI Ltd, roped in another agency Panchsoft Technologies headed by Sankar Prusty who emerged later as the main accused of the scam.

As part of the exercise, Silicon submitted five sets of question papers to the OPRB officials to decide one from them for printing. The board officials selected set no 5 for the examination. However, Silicon’s promoter Suresh Nayak, also an accused in the scam, suggested the OPRB officials to select another set of question paper as a back-up. The OPRB officials then selected set no 3 as the alternative.