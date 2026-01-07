Two women, including journalist, die in road accident in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: Two women, including a journalist, were killed when a private bus rammed into their scooter on NH-316 near Mangalpur in Puri district on Tuesday.

The deceased included journalist Sheela Pattanayak, who worked with leading Odia news channel News-7, and her friend. Both were on their way to Puri. While Sheela died on the spot, her friend, identified as Sipika Nayak of Bhubaneswar, was shifted to the Pipili primary health centre by locals where she succumbed to the injuries. The bus driver later surrendered at the Sakhigopal police station.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the loss of two young lives in the accident. He said Sheela had earned a reputation in the media world and her demise was a big loss to journalism. “I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the eternal peace of her soul at the feet of Lord Shree Jagannath,” he posted on X.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and leaders cutting across party lines also condoled the deaths.

The BJD, however, alleged that the scooter slipped because of the illegally dumped sand on the roadside and was run over by the bus. Party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty demanded an investigation into the incident and strict action against those responsible for the death of the two women.